Michael E. JAMES
JAMES - Michael E.
March 9, 2021 at age 56, beloved son of the late Jacqueline A. (nee Blodgett) and Edward W. James; dear brother of Craig James, Colyer (Phyllis) James, Charles (Annette) James and Mark (Shirley) James; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present for a walk through viewing Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1-2 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo where a Family Service will immediately follow. Please visit Michael's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
The Blodgetts of Poughkeepsie
March 19, 2021
Michael Over the 40+ years that I have known you, we have shared so many stories, good times and definitely Plenty of laughs, I know that you are at peace, I will truly miss you! My condolences to the entire James family.
ANNELL
March 19, 2021
Michael James. You were truly a great friend. I'm going to miss u so much. We were friends for 50 years. Never will I ever have a dear friend like u. We were always there for the good times and bad. U were always the first person I called when I was down and vice versa. Can't wait to see you in our next life. Rest well friend!!
Sean Brown
March 18, 2021
Although Michael James was not a close friend I will always remember his kind demeanor and bright smile.. Godspeed Michael!
Andrew Gay
March 18, 2021
...rest my brother from all your labor praying your soul will go on in peace....for the family, we're believing the God of all creation to comfort and massage your hearts as everyone of your tears are accounted for! Respectfully Anthony & Angela
Mr. Anthony M. Leavy Sr.
March 15, 2021
You will be miss my brother... RIP Mo & Connie
Jonas Simmons
March 14, 2021
Michael you will be missed by every one that knew you. You were a great brother in law. I am so sad that we couldn't spend more time together. Rest in peace. We will always love you .
Phyllis James
March 14, 2021
