JAMES - Michael E.
March 9, 2021 at age 56, beloved son of the late Jacqueline A. (nee Blodgett) and Edward W. James; dear brother of Craig James, Colyer (Phyllis) James, Charles (Annette) James and Mark (Shirley) James; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present for a walk through viewing Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1-2 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo where a Family Service will immediately follow. Please visit Michael's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.