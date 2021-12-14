JEZIORSKI - Michael F.
December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Janet (DiLuzio); loving father of Michael (Barbara), T.J. (Karen), Jolene (Tony) Cervi; dearest grandfather of Kyle, Jordi, Jessie, Anthony, Jake, Carlos and Danny; great-grandfather of Adrian and Toby; brother of Marty (Lauren); brother-in-law of Marion (Joe) Brunet and Ann (Bob) Garbutt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 2-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church Saturday morning at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, www.depewlancasterbgc.org
. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.