Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael F. JEZIORSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
JEZIORSKI - Michael F.
December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Janet (DiLuzio); loving father of Michael (Barbara), T.J. (Karen), Jolene (Tony) Cervi; dearest grandfather of Kyle, Jordi, Jessie, Anthony, Jake, Carlos and Danny; great-grandfather of Adrian and Toby; brother of Marty (Lauren); brother-in-law of Marion (Joe) Brunet and Ann (Bob) Garbutt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 2-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church Saturday morning at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, www.depewlancasterbgc.org. Please share online condolences at
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
Mrs Jezioski, Michael, Tommy, and Jolene,

We are so sorry to for your loss. Heres to a life well lived! With our deepest sympathy,
The Lewis family
diane lewis
December 28, 2021
I knew Mike in a professional capacity, working with him for years before my retirement. I will always remember him as a quick wit, a kind heart and someone who held family in the highest regard. My sincere condolences for the loss of a wonderful man.
Kathy Jay
Work
December 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences to
Janet and entire family . Mike was one of finest men I knew for over 50 years. He will be sorely missed . Sending prayers and love
Ron & Pat Ardino
Friend
December 18, 2021
Janet and family. We are saddened by the loss of our friend “Mikey Boy” as Barry used to call him. What a great loss. May he Rest In Peace. We will miss him.
Barry & Gail Berghold
Friend
December 17, 2021
TJ Condolences to you and your family on the loss of your father. Our deepest sympathy.
Bill & Tiffany Mycek
December 16, 2021
Jessi - We are thinking of you and your family, and sending our condolences. With deepest sympathies - Jon, Pat & the RT Specialty Team
Jonathan Reiner
December 16, 2021
Janet & family
Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. Such a great guy.
Gary & Kathy Czarnecki
December 16, 2021
Rest In Peace Mr. Jeziorski.
Manuel and Carol Ippolito
Other
December 15, 2021
Our deepest, most sincere sympathy to our dear friend Janet and her beautiful family. We have lost our friend of 58 years and we will miss him so much. Our love and God´s blessings to all the family. Love you!
Walt & Anna Salvadore
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was a great neighbor to my parents and to us.
William Carroll
Friend
December 14, 2021
I worked at Eber Brothers for 22 yrs and Mike was such a kind, caring and understanding supervisor. I got to meet his daughter Jolene who was a joy to work with. Janet would come into the building and always has a smile on her face. Mike you will missed and it was a joy to work with you!
Janet Clugston
December 14, 2021
Dear Janet and Family, We are so saddened by the loss of Mike. He truly was a wonderful person and friend. He was an inspiration to Jack in football. Jesus's Love and Ours. Jack and Mary Ann Ott.
Mary Ann Ott
Friend
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LON & ROSEMARY GARLIPP (NEXT DOOR NEIGHBORS)
December 14, 2021
Janet & family, so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. We had a wonderful friendship over all these years. He will be sorely missed. All our love to you and yours. Art & Claudia
Claudia M Vater
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mike was a good man. My condolences to you and your family
Joanne Sciandra
December 14, 2021
So...sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Worked many years w/ mike....My Thoughts and prayers are with the Jeziorski Family....
David Pugh
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Janet and family on the loss of Mike. God bless him.
Jerry & Shirley Fusani
Friend
December 14, 2021
Janet and family so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Bev & Ray Jarnot
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
Janet I’m so sorry for your loss.
Deborah Dittmar
Friend
December 14, 2021
Janet, I am at a loss reading about Mike, my heart aches for you and your family not just now but forever. He will be deeply missed by many many people. God bless you and your family.
Dennis Garry
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I had the utmost respect for him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. My best to the entire family. May our Good Lord comfort you during this difficult time.
Dave Dzwigal
December 14, 2021
To the Jeziorski family, please accept our most sincere condolences for the passing of Mike. May he rest in peace.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Family
December 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You will be missed greatly.
Rocco Ceravolo
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results