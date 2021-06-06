Menu
Michael J. JUDGE
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
JUDGE - Michael J.
June 3, 2021, Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ. Beloved father of James (Lisa) Judge and Joseph Judge; cherished grandpa of Maria and Derek Judge; loving son of the late James R. and Augustine (nee Rummo) Judge; dear brother of Joseph M. Judge and the late James F., Robert W. and Beatrice Ann; survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was an avid dart player and ran many dart leagues over the years. He was the retired owner of Jersey Painting Company. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
10
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Our deepest condolences to you & your family. RIP Uncle Mike. Love , Kathy & Ed
The Dorkoski Family
Family
June 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to your family. RIP Uncle Mike Kathy & Ed
The Judge/Dorkoski Family
Family
June 11, 2021
God Bless
Jimmy Humason
June 10, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathy to the family. May you RIP Cuz!
Tom (Zeke) Zarillo
Family
June 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the entire family. Thoughts and prayers will be with you all. RIP cousin Mike
The (Zarillo) St Laurent Family
Family
June 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the family. RIP great cousin Mike!
Donna (Zarillo) &Larry St Laurent
Family
June 6, 2021
God Bless u Uncle Mike love ya from your nephew Jimmy
James wilson
Family
June 6, 2021
RIP Love Franny and Susan
June 6, 2021
