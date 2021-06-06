JUDGE - Michael J.
June 3, 2021, Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ. Beloved father of James (Lisa) Judge and Joseph Judge; cherished grandpa of Maria and Derek Judge; loving son of the late James R. and Augustine (nee Rummo) Judge; dear brother of Joseph M. Judge and the late James F., Robert W. and Beatrice Ann; survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was an avid dart player and ran many dart leagues over the years. He was the retired owner of Jersey Painting Company. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.