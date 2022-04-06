Menu
Michael P. "Mike" KENNEDY
KENNEDY - Michael P. "Mike"
April 3, 2022. Beloved Husband of 52 years to Catherine A. "Cathy" (nee Jakala) Kennedy; loving Father of Michele (Joe) Kogo, Karin (Steve) Richards and Mark (Jen) Kennedy; dear Grandfather of Isabelle (Amanda), Jacob, Noah, Kiera, Gabrielle, Julia, Josh and Shaun; brother of Kathy (Tom) Leonard, Joe (Cathy), Tom (Deb) Kennedy and the late Jack and Jim Kennedy; brother-in-law of Erin Kennedy and John (Carol) Jakala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday from 3-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Mike was employed at Curtis Screw for 47 years and served as a volunteer for over 30 years with Adams Fire Company. Fond memories and condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St Christopher's RC Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
