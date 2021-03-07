Menu
Michael R. "Coco" KOZUB Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KOZUB - Michael R. Sr. "Coco"
"Gone Fishing" of Lackawanna entered into rest on March 6, 2021. Loving son of Adrienne (late Michael) Stump and the late Raymond (Nancy) Kozub; beloved father of Michael Jr. and Jake Kozub; cherished grandfather of Jaaziah and the late Nahla Kozub; dearest brother of Renee (Richard) Rojek, Lynn (Eugene) Bartels, and Tammy (Kevin) Lutz; adored uncle of Shane Rojek, Zachary, Alex, and Kayla Bartels; great-uncle of Audrianna; also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
"COCO" DAM, REST IN Peace my Friend had so many laughs throughout our lives .God Be With you My Deepest Condolences to the Family Also.
Joseph Plandowski
March 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Love Sandy
Sandy & Dean Podpora
March 9, 2021
Adrienne, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. You are in my prayers and thoughts My condolences, Doug
Douglas Mack
March 7, 2021
