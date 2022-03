KOZUB - Michael R. Sr. "Coco""Gone Fishing" of Lackawanna entered into rest on March 6, 2021. Loving son of Adrienne (late Michael) Stump and the late Raymond (Nancy) Kozub; beloved father of Michael Jr. and Jake Kozub; cherished grandfather of Jaaziah and the late Nahla Kozub; dearest brother of Renee (Richard) Rojek, Lynn (Eugene) Bartels, and Tammy (Kevin) Lutz; adored uncle of Shane Rojek, Zachary, Alex, and Kayla Bartels; great-uncle of Audrianna; also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com