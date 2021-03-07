KOZUB - Michael R. Sr. "Coco"
"Gone Fishing" of Lackawanna entered into rest on March 6, 2021. Loving son of Adrienne (late Michael) Stump and the late Raymond (Nancy) Kozub; beloved father of Michael Jr. and Jake Kozub; cherished grandfather of Jaaziah and the late Nahla Kozub; dearest brother of Renee (Richard) Rojek, Lynn (Eugene) Bartels, and Tammy (Kevin) Lutz; adored uncle of Shane Rojek, Zachary, Alex, and Kayla Bartels; great-uncle of Audrianna; also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.