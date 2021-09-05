KRYJESKI - Michael A.
August 28, 2021, age 73. Beloved husband of 43 years to Christine (nee Staberg) Kryjeski; devoted father of Michael A. (Julie) Kryjeski, Jr., Matthew Kryjeski and Kristin Kryjeski; loving grandfather of two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; survived by two sisters, a brother and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Saturday, September 11th from 2-6 PM at the daughter, Kristin's home. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.