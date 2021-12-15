I just learned yesterday about Michael´s passing! I am digesting the sad news while being filled with many memories of the fun we had as cousins. As adults I´d run into Michael at different music venues. My deepest sympathy to everyone. I am so sorry to have missed visitation and his Mass. I certainly would have been there. Love to all...Liane (I actually heard from musician Maria Sebastian. who also had find memories of Michael in the music scene)

Liane Turski Browning Family January 12, 2022