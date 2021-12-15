KUBERA - Michael A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 14, 2021, beloved son of the late Arthur and Irene Kubera; loving fiance of Deb Peacock; dearest father of Philip Kubera and Deondra (Brandon) Gozdalski; cherished grandfather of Aubree and Ariana; brother of Susan (Thomas) Kaczorowski and the late Mary (late Glenn) Mateczun; also survived by and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. (Elma). Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.