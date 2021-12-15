Menu
Michael A. KUBERA
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
KUBERA - Michael A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 14, 2021, beloved son of the late Arthur and Irene Kubera; loving fiance of Deb Peacock; dearest father of Philip Kubera and Deondra (Brandon) Gozdalski; cherished grandfather of Aubree and Ariana; brother of Susan (Thomas) Kaczorowski and the late Mary (late Glenn) Mateczun; also survived by and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. (Elma). Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
18
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton St., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned yesterday about Michael´s passing! I am digesting the sad news while being filled with many memories of the fun we had as cousins. As adults I´d run into Michael at different music venues. My deepest sympathy to everyone. I am so sorry to have missed visitation and his Mass. I certainly would have been there. Love to all...Liane (I actually heard from musician Maria Sebastian. who also had find memories of Michael in the music scene)
Liane Turski Browning
Family
January 12, 2022
