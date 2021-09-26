KWIATKOWSKI - Michael M.
September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Matthews); dear father of Catherine Kwiatkowski and Carolyn (Aaron) Stewart; also survived by family and friends. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.