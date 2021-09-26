Joan & Family, we're very sorry for your loss. As you know, my brother Steve Snitzer, one of Mike's closest friends who was also 66, died in Miami on Aug. 20, 2021, just a month before Mike did, after a long bout with cancer. Mike was very kind and thoughtful towards Steve in his final months, for which our family will always be grateful. May they rest in peace together. The Snitzer Family

Alan B. Snitzer October 6, 2021