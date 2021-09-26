Menu
Michael M. KWIATKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
KWIATKOWSKI - Michael M.
September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Matthews); dear father of Catherine Kwiatkowski and Carolyn (Aaron) Stewart; also survived by family and friends. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew,, NY
Joan & Family, we're very sorry for your loss. As you know, my brother Steve Snitzer, one of Mike's closest friends who was also 66, died in Miami on Aug. 20, 2021, just a month before Mike did, after a long bout with cancer. Mike was very kind and thoughtful towards Steve in his final months, for which our family will always be grateful. May they rest in peace together. The Snitzer Family
Alan B. Snitzer
October 6, 2021
I pray that Mike is now at peace, and that you- Joan, Carolyn and Catherine- will find comfort in his memory.
Ellen Goldstein
Work
September 27, 2021
Prayers are with you Carolyn and your family on the passing of your Father Michael. I remember the beautiful pictures of the two of you walking down the aisle on your wedding day. God Bless you all.
Mary S Dalton
September 27, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts.
Dave and Dar Murszewski
September 26, 2021
Rest easy Bro. You´ve done your job here well. Joan, Catherine and Carolyn, your in our thoughts and you will always carry in your hearts the love he had for you all.
Greg and Jen Kwiatkowski
Family
September 26, 2021
May your memories provide you comfort in the coming months.
Deborah Pivarsi
September 26, 2021
Joan, I'm deeply sorry for your loss.
Gregory Loomis
September 26, 2021
