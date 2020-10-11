DONNELLY - Michael L.
Age 51, October 4, 2020. Son of the late T. Kevin and Rosemary (nee Stiller) Donnelly, brother of Terry (Katie) Donnelly, Kevin (Laura) Donnelly and the late T.J. Donnelly, uncle of Brendan, Mia, Ella, Meghan, Riley and Ryan. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated October 9, 2020 in St. Joseph University Parish, followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Michael served in the U.S. Army National Guard for seven years. He was proud of his Irish Heritage and enjoyed time with his family. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.