LALLEY - Michael V.

September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen "Rosita" (nee Kois) Lalley; dear brother of Kathleen (Brendan) Casey, Joseph M. (Anne Marie), Mark F. (Margaret) and the late Noreen (late Thomas) Jankowiak and the late Clare A. Lalley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY, (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.