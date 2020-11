BAMRICK - Michael LewisOf Amherst, entered into rest November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late George H. Husson; loving son of the late Lewis and Patricia (nee Greico) Bamrick Jr.; dear brother of Tami Marie (Richard) Mislin; dear brother-in-law of Kathy (late John) Little and Michael (Mary) Husson; fond son-in-law of the late Howard and Jane Husson; dearest nephew of Marge (Don) McAndrew; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com