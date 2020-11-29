Menu
Michael Lewis BAMRICK
BAMRICK - Michael Lewis
Of Amherst, entered into rest November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late George H. Husson; loving son of the late Lewis and Patricia (nee Greico) Bamrick Jr.; dear brother of Tami Marie (Richard) Mislin; dear brother-in-law of Kathy (late John) Little and Michael (Mary) Husson; fond son-in-law of the late Howard and Jane Husson; dearest nephew of Marge (Don) McAndrew; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
