LINENFELSER - Michael David

March 8, 2022. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Daniel Linenfelser and brother James (Teddy) Linenfelser. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Penny Costello Linenfelser; two daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Hall and Anne (Oliver Jr.) Stuardi; four grandchildren, Oliver lll, Grace, Caroline, and Elliott Michael; his siblings, Dan (Joann) Linenfelser, Mary (Fred) Cook, John(Carol) Linenfelser, Paul(Donna) Linenfelser; best friends, Doug and Patricia Harding; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends my call Wednesday, March 23, from 5-7 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 24, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.