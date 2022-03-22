LINENFELSER - Michael David March 8, 2022. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Daniel Linenfelser and brother James (Teddy) Linenfelser. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Penny Costello Linenfelser; two daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Hall and Anne (Oliver Jr.) Stuardi; four grandchildren, Oliver lll, Grace, Caroline, and Elliott Michael; his siblings, Dan (Joann) Linenfelser, Mary (Fred) Cook, John(Carol) Linenfelser, Paul(Donna) Linenfelser; best friends, Doug and Patricia Harding; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends my call Wednesday, March 23, from 5-7 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 24, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
My deepest condolences to Penny and family. Too young!
MaryJo Gill
School
March 22, 2022
So very sorry for your loss Penny. Truly a shock. Cousin Mike was one of those rare individuals who could find humor in any circumstance and so he was a delight to be around even as kids. Will be praying for you Penny and for your family that Almighty God will give you His Peace.
Bob McLean
Family
March 22, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. Michael was one of a kind and lived his life to the fullest! We have so many happy memories of time spent together at the riverfront, eating, drinking, swimming with our special water shoes and above all, laughing. Mike, you will be missed by so many. Penny, Lisa, Annie and all the rest of the family, we offer our deepest condolences and send love.