Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael David LINENFELSER
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Mass
Mar, 24 2022
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
Send Flowers
LINENFELSER - Michael David
March 8, 2022. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Daniel Linenfelser and brother James (Teddy) Linenfelser. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Penny Costello Linenfelser; two daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Hall and Anne (Oliver Jr.) Stuardi; four grandchildren, Oliver lll, Grace, Caroline, and Elliott Michael; his siblings, Dan (Joann) Linenfelser, Mary (Fred) Cook, John(Carol) Linenfelser, Paul(Donna) Linenfelser; best friends, Doug and Patricia Harding; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends my call Wednesday, March 23, from 5-7 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 24, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser Funeral Home
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Mar
24
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jeffrey B. & Pamela Hall
March 23, 2022
My deepest condolences to Penny and family. Too young!
MaryJo Gill
School
March 22, 2022
So very sorry for your loss Penny. Truly a shock. Cousin Mike was one of those rare individuals who could find humor in any circumstance and so he was a delight to be around even as kids. Will be praying for you Penny and for your family that Almighty God will give you His Peace.
Bob McLean
Family
March 22, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. Michael was one of a kind and lived his life to the fullest! We have so many happy memories of time spent together at the riverfront, eating, drinking, swimming with our special water shoes and above all, laughing. Mike, you will be missed by so many. Penny, Lisa, Annie and all the rest of the family, we offer our deepest condolences and send love.
Mary Ann Love and Robert Pope
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results