LORKA - Michael, Jr.
Of Payson, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, January 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Wandzioch) Lorka; devoted father of Alisa Zells, Holly Lorka and Michael (Ashley) Lorka; loving grandfather of Mason; dear brother of Leonard (Beverley) Lorka, Mary Ann (David) Dommer, late Walter (late Dorothy) Lorka, late Norbert (Betty) Lorka and late Eugene (late Patricia) Lorka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, on Saturday, March 20th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and six foot distancing will be observed. Please visit Mike's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.