Michael LORKA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
LORKA - Michael, Jr.
Of Payson, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, January 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Wandzioch) Lorka; devoted father of Alisa Zells, Holly Lorka and Michael (Ashley) Lorka; loving grandfather of Mason; dear brother of Leonard (Beverley) Lorka, Mary Ann (David) Dommer, late Walter (late Dorothy) Lorka, late Norbert (Betty) Lorka and late Eugene (late Patricia) Lorka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, on Saturday, March 20th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and six foot distancing will be observed. Please visit Mike's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
