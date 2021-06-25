LUDDERS - Michael Carl
Beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend died at home in Wesley Chapel, Florida, May 24th, 2021. He died of a heart attack. Mike is survived by his father and step mother, Stephen and Dawn, his brother, sister and nephew; John, Saskia and Christian, his aunts Patricia, Mary Katherine, Molly, Jeanne and Pat, his uncles Doug, Carl, Jim, Paul, Patrick, and Robert, his cousins Ryan, Margarette, Laura, Beau, Robert, Daniel, Brian, Leslie, Jay, Edward, Katherine and Benjamin. And many, many dear friends. He is joyfully reunited with his mother Jane; his grandparents Paul and Marian; and Carl and Eileen, his aunts Ellen and Billee, his uncle Jim and his cousin Stewart. Mike was born in Chicago, IL, grew up in Buffalo, NY, went to college in Gambier, OH, and worked in New York City, Seattle, WA, and Tampa, FL. Mike attended High School at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and graduated from Kenyon College. He was a Paralegal for Paul, Wiess, Rifkind in New York. He was a Legal Analyst for Microsoft and the Legal Assistant to Corporate Counsel at Noble House in Seattle and Controller for TLC Travel Staff in Tampa. Mike was involved in rowing, model UN, mock trial, band, many charitable fundraising drives and wrote for the Buffalo News while in High School. He played Ultimate Frisbee, was an editor of the Kenyon Collegian newspaper, was involved in the debate club and the model UN team that won the small college national title held annually at Harvard in his junior year. He was active in his church as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joe's in high school, and as a member of the Newman Club and Eucharistic Minister at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church at Kenyon College. Mike had a way of making people feel unique and important and was loved by many of the people he touched. He will be dearly missed. Services will be held on June 26th in Tampa. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Land 'O Lakes, FL, at 12:30 PM. A Memorial Celebration at Plantation Palms Country Club at 1:30 and a reception at Plantation Palms at 3:30 PM. There is a website remembering Mike online at: www.MichaelCarlLudders.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.