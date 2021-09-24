McCORMACK - Michael Jr.
Machias, NY, September 22, 2021 Brother to Patricia McCormack, three nieces and a nephew. Husband of the late Barbara Burczyk. Friends may gather with the family. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12 Noon-1 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Where his Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Burial to follow in Mt. Hope cemetery in West Valley, NY. Memorial may be made to the Machias Fire Dept., P.O. Box 315, Machias, NY, 14101. On line condolences may be shared at www.babbitteastonfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.