Michael McCORMACK Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kenmore East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY
McCORMACK - Michael Jr.
Machias, NY, September 22, 2021 Brother to Patricia McCormack, three nieces and a nephew. Husband of the late Barbara Burczyk. Friends may gather with the family. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12 Noon-1 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Where his Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Burial to follow in Mt. Hope cemetery in West Valley, NY. Memorial may be made to the Machias Fire Dept., P.O. Box 315, Machias, NY, 14101. On line condolences may be shared at www.babbitteastonfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME
7 N MAIN STREET, FRANKLINVILLE, NY
Sep
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME
7 N MAIN STREET, FRANKLINVILLE, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
RIP Mike, may God bless you and family!
Tom & Sue Lamb
September 24, 2021
Rest peaceful our good friend
Bill and Sally Ensell
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results