Michael T. McDONELL Sr.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
McDONELL - Michael T., Sr.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest September 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda A. (nee Pagano) and the late Julianne (nee Seibert); devoted father of Michael Jr. (Susan) McDonell, Laura (Timothy) Johnston, Ruth, Patrick, Timothy, Matthew (Deanne), and Shannon McDonell; devoted stepfather of Sandra, Vincent and Diana (Melinda DiBernardo) Calandra; adored by many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; loving son of the late William and Winifred McDonell; dear brother of William, Robert, Diane (Raymond), Patrick (Sheila), Dennis (Toni), Daniel, Kevin and the late Herman, Dolores, Ellen and Donald. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday, from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo or the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
So sorry to learn of your loss. May all the cherished memories bring you comfort in the days ahead. Keeping family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Gardner
October 4, 2021
