McMANUS - Michael H.
Entered into rest March 18, 2022, loving father of Shea Daniel McManus, loving son of Ian and Patricia (Harding) McManus, dear brother of Mary Fayne (Michael) Gallagher and Molly McManus. Also survived by nieces and nephews Sarah (Anthony) Bartholomew, Michael Ian Gallagher, Meredith (Jared) Stasi, Kathryn (Alex) Sharp and Matthew Dunn, his great-niece Mia, his former wife Katie McCourt, an aunt and uncle, and many friends. Donations may be sent to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A private funeral service was held at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.