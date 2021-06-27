I worked with Mike for about 7 years, over that time frame, we shared many talks and memories . He was like a mentor to a younger fellow . We both were converted chefs to car salesman and shared a lot in common. From our Super Bowl parties to a late deal at work we never feathered. He would often text me with "hey bud how´s your family?" ... I am thankful to call M&M as we called him A dear friend and someone to look up to . My youngest daughter has fond memories of him at the dealership , she couldn´t say M&M but more like nm&m but It worked. I am saddened by my his passing and the news. Me and Lauren will never forget his gentle nature and kind heart. I miss you Mike ....fire up the veal piccata, we will see you one day my friend !

Jonathan and Lauren Green Friend June 27, 2021