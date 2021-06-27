MILIOTTO - Michael John
born on September 3, 1965, passed away suddenly on June 25, 2021 at his home in Grove City, PA. He was the cherished son of Lorraine (nee Burgio)and Michael Miliotto; loving brother of Lynne (Kevin) Otwell; treasured uncle of Olivia Otwell; loving friend of Amy Whenry; dear Godchild of Lucy Ippolito. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.