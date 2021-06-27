Menu
Michael John MILIOTTO
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MILIOTTO - Michael John
born on September 3, 1965, passed away suddenly on June 25, 2021 at his home in Grove City, PA. He was the cherished son of Lorraine (nee Burgio)and Michael Miliotto; loving brother of Lynne (Kevin) Otwell; treasured uncle of Olivia Otwell; loving friend of Amy Whenry; dear Godchild of Lucy Ippolito. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jul
1
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I worked with Mike in Asheboro, he was a great person and friend, my thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Tina Roseberry
Work
June 27, 2021
I worked with Mike for about 7 years, over that time frame, we shared many talks and memories . He was like a mentor to a younger fellow . We both were converted chefs to car salesman and shared a lot in common. From our Super Bowl parties to a late deal at work we never feathered. He would often text me with "hey bud how´s your family?" ... I am thankful to call M&M as we called him A dear friend and someone to look up to . My youngest daughter has fond memories of him at the dealership , she couldn´t say M&M but more like nm&m but It worked. I am saddened by my his passing and the news. Me and Lauren will never forget his gentle nature and kind heart. I miss you Mike ....fire up the veal piccata, we will see you one day my friend !
Jonathan and Lauren Green
Friend
June 27, 2021
