MOUNT - Michael W. Of Buffalo, NY, September 23, 2021. Father of Leesa Orton, Lori and Michelle Mount and Jessica Zink; grandfather of nine grandchildren and great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; brother of four; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to, LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Memorial Chapel).