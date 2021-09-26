Menu
Michael W. MOUNT
MOUNT - Michael W.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 23, 2021. Father of Leesa Orton, Lori and Michelle Mount and Jessica Zink; grandfather of nine grandchildren and great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; brother of four; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to, LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Memorial Chapel).


The entire Mount family is so very sorry for your/our loss.
Ruth Mount Hunt
September 26, 2021
