Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael MUNLEY
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MUNLEY - Michael
May 12, 2021, beloved long time partner of Kristen Drozdzak; loving father to Shannon and Hannah; son of the late Robert and Carol (Reilly) Munley; brother of Mary (Dale) May, Patty (Chuck) Riley, Bob Munley Jr., PJ (Anne), Brian (Debbie) and Kathy Munley; survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; also his beloved beagle "Maddie." The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, June 26th, from 3-6 PM, where Memorial Services will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Michael worked for Sumitomo (Dunlop) Tire for 30 years, retiring in 2020. He also served four years in the U.S. Navy on the USS John F. Kennedy. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
26
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Kris, We are so sorry for your loss. I know how much you loved each other. We knew him for 25+ years, and I could see his happiness when the two of you got together. RIP Mike. You will be missed.
Sue & Dave Marasi
June 26, 2021
Pat, our deepest condolences and prayers go out to you and all the family on the passing of your brother Michael
Pat and Lee Jones
Other
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results