MUNLEY - Michael
May 12, 2021, beloved long time partner of Kristen Drozdzak; loving father to Shannon and Hannah; son of the late Robert and Carol (Reilly) Munley; brother of Mary (Dale) May, Patty (Chuck) Riley, Bob Munley Jr., PJ (Anne), Brian (Debbie) and Kathy Munley; survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; also his beloved beagle "Maddie." The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, June 26th, from 3-6 PM, where Memorial Services will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the charity of your choice
. Michael worked for Sumitomo (Dunlop) Tire for 30 years, retiring in 2020. He also served four years in the U.S. Navy on the USS John F. Kennedy. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.