MUNSON - Michael D.
Age 75, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on June 8, 2021. Born and raised in South Buffalo, NY he was the son of the late Edmund T. and Mary Ann (O'Reilly) Munson; Michael is survived by his children, Todd M. Munson, and Danielle R. (Marcus) Tantillo; his grandson, Matthew Munson; his siblings, Patricia (late John) Shanahan, Arthur (Susan) Munson, and Kathleen Munson; his former wife, Lori Munson, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 2:00-5:30 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304, where Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 PM. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.