NERI - Michael Norman "Mikey"
September 22, 2021. Beloved son of Michael and Kathy (nee Huber) Neri; loving brother of Danielle (Scott) Jachimiak; dearest grandson of Michael and Ellie Neri, the late Dolores Neri, and the late Norman and Jeanne Huber; cherished uncle of Jackson Jachimiak; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, October 1st, from 3 PM-5:45 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will take place at 5:45 PM. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.