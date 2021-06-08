Menu
Michael R. NICHOLOFF Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NICHOLOFF - Michael R., Jr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly June 6, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Jessica Bolling; devoted father of Taylor, Jayden, Giovanni and Brantley Nicholoff; adored step-father to four girls; loving son of LouAnn Wilson (nee Lockard) and the late Michael R. Nicholoff, Sr.; cherished grandson of Carol Selvaggio; dear brother of Heather (Walter Riley) Nicholoff, Nicole (Tony) Brunn and Brett Nicholoff. Michael is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Thursday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were an amazing father to Taylor! Taylor, the boys, your fiancé, and all of your family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer & Ricky Lathrop
June 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deborah McKeown
June 8, 2021
