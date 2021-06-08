NICHOLOFF - Michael R., Jr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly June 6, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Jessica Bolling; devoted father of Taylor, Jayden, Giovanni and Brantley Nicholoff; adored step-father to four girls; loving son of LouAnn Wilson (nee Lockard) and the late Michael R. Nicholoff, Sr.; cherished grandson of Carol Selvaggio; dear brother of Heather (Walter Riley) Nicholoff, Nicole (Tony) Brunn and Brett Nicholoff. Michael is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Thursday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.