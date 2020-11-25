Menu
Michael P. BECHTEL
BECHTEL - Michael P.
November 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Carol (Wnuk) Bechtel; special people in his life Shavonne, Holly (Jeffery) Lynch, and their children; Branden McKenney; and Amber Campinini; also survived by children and grandchildren; brothers David (Patricia) Bechtel, and late Daniel and Patrick Bechtel; also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
