BECHTEL - Michael P.
November 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Carol (Wnuk) Bechtel; special people in his life Shavonne, Holly (Jeffery) Lynch, and their children; Branden McKenney; and Amber Campinini; also survived by children and grandchildren; brothers David (Patricia) Bechtel, and late Daniel and Patrick Bechtel; also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.