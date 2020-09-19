Golinski - Michael P.
Of West Seneca, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to M. Linda Golinski (nee Stadler); dearest father of Daniel (Jennifer), Barbara (John) Roy, Patricia (Paul) Wallaitis, Carol (Brian) Powalowski, Charlene (Daniel) Roesch; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of David (Kathleen) and Susan (John) Collins. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Monday 4-8 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:15 am at Queen of Heaven Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or the American Cancer Society
. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.