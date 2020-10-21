Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael P. KOENIG
KOENIG - Michael P.
October 17, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" (nee Acosta) Koenig; loving father of Kirk D. (Rebecca) Koenig; cherished grandfather of Madelynn and Charlotte; caring brother of Nan (late Jack) Ryder, Thomas (Martin Harrison) Koenig and predeceased by the late Richard (Louise) Koenig and Christine (late Kenneth) Jeffords; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.