KOENIG - Michael P.
October 17, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" (nee Acosta) Koenig; loving father of Kirk D. (Rebecca) Koenig; cherished grandfather of Madelynn and Charlotte; caring brother of Nan (late Jack) Ryder, Thomas (Martin Harrison) Koenig and predeceased by the late Richard (Louise) Koenig and Christine (late Kenneth) Jeffords; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.