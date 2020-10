KOENIG - Michael P.October 17, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" (nee Acosta) Koenig; loving father of Kirk D. (Rebecca) Koenig; cherished grandfather of Madelynn and Charlotte; caring brother of Nan (late Jack) Ryder, Thomas (Martin Harrison) Koenig and predeceased by the late Richard (Louise) Koenig and Christine (late Kenneth) Jeffords; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com