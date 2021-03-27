PAPSIDERO - Michael V., Sr.

84, of North Tonawanda, died on March 26, 2021 after long illness. Husband of the late Betty A. (nee Muck) Papsidero; loving father of Michele (Craig) Yager, Dora (David) Maziarz, Valerie (Joseph) Rizzo, Jody (Terrance) Traina, Michael V. (Vera) Papsidero, Jr.; proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother of Anthony, Frank and Samuel Soda and the late Joseph and Dominic Soda; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving cat, Shadow. Friends received by the family on Monday March 29, 2021, 4-7 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held at 7:00 that evening. Entombment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Michael retired from Harrison Radiator and worked for many years for A&P Markets. He enjoyed his retirement with his family, his dog Coco and cat, Shadow. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2021.