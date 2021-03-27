Menu
Michael V. PAPSIDERO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
PAPSIDERO - Michael V., Sr.
84, of North Tonawanda, died on March 26, 2021 after long illness. Husband of the late Betty A. (nee Muck) Papsidero; loving father of Michele (Craig) Yager, Dora (David) Maziarz, Valerie (Joseph) Rizzo, Jody (Terrance) Traina, Michael V. (Vera) Papsidero, Jr.; proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother of Anthony, Frank and Samuel Soda and the late Joseph and Dominic Soda; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving cat, Shadow. Friends received by the family on Monday March 29, 2021, 4-7 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held at 7:00 that evening. Entombment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Michael retired from Harrison Radiator and worked for many years for A&P Markets. He enjoyed his retirement with his family, his dog Coco and cat, Shadow. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home
156 Robinson Street, NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Mar
29
Service
7:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home Deacon John Steiner
156 Robinson Street, NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mike. My condolences to the family. He was very nice person. You all are in my prayers. God Bless
Paula Kopf
March 28, 2021
