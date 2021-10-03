PATTACCIATO - Michael J.
Of Amherst, NY, on September 30, 2021. Devoted husband of the late Jeanette (nee Aquino) Pattacciato; adored father of Joseph, Maria Murray, Robert (Kim) and Philip (Carmela); loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Stephanie, James, Melenie, Florianna, Vincenzo, Lorenzo, and Nina and six great-grandchildren; brother of Louise Pattacciato; brother-in-law of the late Thomas (Miriam) Aquino and loved by nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 2-6 PM at AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 281 Dodge Rd., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great R.C., 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.