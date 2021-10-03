Menu
Michael J. PATTACCIATO
PATTACCIATO - Michael J.
Of Amherst, NY, on September 30, 2021. Devoted husband of the late Jeanette (nee Aquino) Pattacciato; adored father of Joseph, Maria Murray, Robert (Kim) and Philip (Carmela); loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Stephanie, James, Melenie, Florianna, Vincenzo, Lorenzo, and Nina and six great-grandchildren; brother of Louise Pattacciato; brother-in-law of the late Thomas (Miriam) Aquino and loved by nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 2-6 PM at AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 281 Dodge Rd., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great R.C., 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE
281 Dodge Rd, Amherst, NY
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great R.C.,
885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY
To the Pattacciato Family : Mike will be missed by many people . I know with the parties we had here at my parents house , or on the street he always kept the conversation going if no one was talking . I was glad I was able to get to really know him in the last few years . More this past year than when I was younger , and you allowed me to help with his care when I could in the end . You had a Good Dad , and Brother for Louise , and being a Grandpa . He was tough and demanding at times , but in the last few weeks he would tell me he was very glad his family all of you were trying to help him and he appreciated that . He missed playing cards in the Basement , and doing his Wood Working projects . I told my Mom and Dad to help him get to Jeanette now . I will miss him , and him yelling at me to do this or that .
Kathy Caramazza
Friend
October 3, 2021
