To the Pattacciato Family : Mike will be missed by many people . I know with the parties we had here at my parents house , or on the street he always kept the conversation going if no one was talking . I was glad I was able to get to really know him in the last few years . More this past year than when I was younger , and you allowed me to help with his care when I could in the end . You had a Good Dad , and Brother for Louise , and being a Grandpa . He was tough and demanding at times , but in the last few weeks he would tell me he was very glad his family all of you were trying to help him and he appreciated that . He missed playing cards in the Basement , and doing his Wood Working projects . I told my Mom and Dad to help him get to Jeanette now . I will miss him , and him yelling at me to do this or that .

Kathy Caramazza Friend October 3, 2021