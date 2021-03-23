PIERCE - Michael Patrick
Born on June 17, 1969 - Died on March 21, 2021, which was his 24th wedding anniversary. Mike succumbed, after a long battle with a relentless adversary, to ALS; disease for which there is no known cure.
"Born in Niagara Memorial Medical Center, I grew up in many houses all over Niagara Falls. My father was a Niagara Falls Police Officer and my mother worked various jobs in retail and manufacturing. They divorced when I was very young and there were numerous step sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers along the way. Though I moved around a great deal, I was lucky to have made many friends and to have been able to maintain those friendships to this day. Those friendships have shown me that family is not always blood, and that the blood of chosen family is sometimes even thicker. Throughout the early part of my life I made many bad decisions and choices. Things that I regret to this day. To all those people that I have wronged, I sincerely apologize. You cannot change the past, but you can redeem yourself. My life changed forever on November 23, 1994 when my first child, Shaun, was born. Having kids made me realize that there are more important things in life than yourself. It made me realize that doing good was important. I truly learned the difference between right and wrong. It taught me that you had to practice morality, not just talk about it. I was extremely lucky in life to have encountered the amazing people that I did. From camping to concerts to St. Patrick's Day parties, I was able to celebrate with and express my love and gratitude to many. I want this to be that final expression of my love to each and every one of you. I've said it for many years, and I wish I had started saying it earlier in life, and I hope that everybody remembers, LIFE IS GOOD no matter what the particular circumstance or situation. Love and happiness should always triumph over envy. Love you all.
Slainte"
Beloved husband of Tricia (nee Crosby) Pierce; cherished father of Shaun Pierce, Connor (Marissa Rizzo) Pierce and Cassidy Pierce; devoted son of Patricia Finley and the late Mark Pierce; loving brother of Mark (Pat Patronski) Pierce and Katherine Gravelle; fond son-in-law of Darlene (Charlie) Evans and William Crosby; dear brother-in-law of Jody (Daryl) Krakowiak and Hollie (Vince) Tata; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mike to heartsforalsny.org
To leave an online condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.