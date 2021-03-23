Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Patrick PIERCE
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
PIERCE - Michael Patrick
Born on June 17, 1969 - Died on March 21, 2021, which was his 24th wedding anniversary. Mike succumbed, after a long battle with a relentless adversary, to ALS; disease for which there is no known cure.
"Born in Niagara Memorial Medical Center, I grew up in many houses all over Niagara Falls. My father was a Niagara Falls Police Officer and my mother worked various jobs in retail and manufacturing. They divorced when I was very young and there were numerous step sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers along the way. Though I moved around a great deal, I was lucky to have made many friends and to have been able to maintain those friendships to this day. Those friendships have shown me that family is not always blood, and that the blood of chosen family is sometimes even thicker. Throughout the early part of my life I made many bad decisions and choices. Things that I regret to this day. To all those people that I have wronged, I sincerely apologize. You cannot change the past, but you can redeem yourself. My life changed forever on November 23, 1994 when my first child, Shaun, was born. Having kids made me realize that there are more important things in life than yourself. It made me realize that doing good was important. I truly learned the difference between right and wrong. It taught me that you had to practice morality, not just talk about it. I was extremely lucky in life to have encountered the amazing people that I did. From camping to concerts to St. Patrick's Day parties, I was able to celebrate with and express my love and gratitude to many. I want this to be that final expression of my love to each and every one of you. I've said it for many years, and I wish I had started saying it earlier in life, and I hope that everybody remembers, LIFE IS GOOD no matter what the particular circumstance or situation. Love and happiness should always triumph over envy. Love you all.
Slainte"
Beloved husband of Tricia (nee Crosby) Pierce; cherished father of Shaun Pierce, Connor (Marissa Rizzo) Pierce and Cassidy Pierce; devoted son of Patricia Finley and the late Mark Pierce; loving brother of Mark (Pat Patronski) Pierce and Katherine Gravelle; fond son-in-law of Darlene (Charlie) Evans and William Crosby; dear brother-in-law of Jody (Daryl) Krakowiak and Hollie (Vince) Tata; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mike to heartsforalsny.org To leave an online condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to the family of Michael. I knew a Rose Pierce and had business dealings with her in the meat business. I don't know if that was his mom, but my condolences to Michael's family any how. Better days ahead.......
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
March 24, 2021
We are deeply sorry of Mikes passing, we hope all the memories you all have shared with Mike helps in your grieving.
MaryLou and Rick Piller your neighbors at 268 Victoria
March 24, 2021
Mark was a good friend of mine.I know he would of been extremely proud of Mike. Thoughts and prays to Mike and Mark.
Lou oliveri
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family!
Helen Gonzalez
March 23, 2021
Trish and family, my deepest sympathy. I hope your wonderful memories will help you to get through this difficult time. Peace and prayers for all of you.
Jackie Konitzer
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results