Michael S. PIKULA
PIKULA - Michael S.
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest December 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Vertalino) Pikula; devoted father of Michael (Amy), Daniel and Angela Pikula; cherished grandfather of Madelyn Pikula; loving son of the late Stanley and Gertrude Pikula; dear brother of John (Michelle) Pikula and the late Felicia (late Raymond) Eigenbrod; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend a Service and Military Funeral Honors at Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY on Friday (June 11), at 10:45 AM (Please assemble at the Cemetery), a reception will follow at 1 o'clock. Please notify a family member if you will attend. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
NY
Jun
11
Service
10:45a.m.
Western New York National Cemetery
1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A class act all the way...peace
Moe gavin
Work
June 11, 2021
Always a great friend ,will always miss his stories !!
Bob Decker
Work
June 9, 2021
Suzie, so saddened to hear of the passing of Mike. I lost my Rick January 14th and just buried him yesterday. Life is sad as you get old but memories keep us going. With all my sympathy..Linda
Linda Patronik
June 6, 2021
