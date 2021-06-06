PIKULA - Michael S.

Of Orchard Park; entered into rest December 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Vertalino) Pikula; devoted father of Michael (Amy), Daniel and Angela Pikula; cherished grandfather of Madelyn Pikula; loving son of the late Stanley and Gertrude Pikula; dear brother of John (Michelle) Pikula and the late Felicia (late Raymond) Eigenbrod; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend a Service and Military Funeral Honors at Western New York National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY on Friday (June 11), at 10:45 AM (Please assemble at the Cemetery), a reception will follow at 1 o'clock. Please notify a family member if you will attend. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.