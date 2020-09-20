PRESTIA - Michael

September 17, 2020, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Julianna (nee Kovacs) Prestia; dearest father of Vincent (Robynn) Prestia, John (Katharine) Prestia and Nicole (Donald) Urbanczyk; dear grandfather of Lilah, Michael, Marshall, Charles and Carmella Rose; son of the late Vincent and Catherine (nee Incorvaia) Prestia; brother of Josephine (late Stephen) Sipocz and Raymond Prestia; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday September 22nd at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM. Interment to follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Mr. Prestia was a Veteran of the US Army, retiree of General Motors and a member of the Southtowns Woodcarvers. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.