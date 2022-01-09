PYTLIK, Michael E.

January 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Elizabeth L. (nee Battisti) Pytlik of 59 years. Loving father of Joseph (Dawn), Christine (Scott) Miller, Timothy (Dawn), Michael and Jeffrey (Rachel) Pytlik. Cherished Papa of Benjamin (Aimee), Alex, Peter, Ryan, Taylor, Gabriella, Sarah, Katie, Colin, Kyle, Jacob, Ava, Faith, Carter and Max. Son of the late Peter Pytlik and Susan (nee Gabor) Pytlik. Dear brother of Irene (late John) Darlak and the late Susanne (Cleatus) Munson, Peter (Marlene), Edward (Violet) and Richard (Peggy Ann) Pytlik. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike attended OLC grammar school and went on to graduate from North Tonawanda High School where he was a member of the swim team and held many school records. He loved listening to Sunday Morning Polka Buzz. Mike built a cabin with his brother Rich in Chautauqua in 1971, which they named the Hodge Podge Lodge. He enjoyed hunting at the Hodge Podge Lodge and created years of fond family memories with his children and grandchildren; with his favorite being the Labor Day themed weekends. Mike's favorite saying was "It's nice to be important; but it's more important to be nice". The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-692-0271, on Monday from 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa church (Oliver St. and Center Ave.) on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Pallottine Fathers Infant Jesus Shrine or an organization of your choice.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.