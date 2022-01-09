Menu
Michael E. PYTLIK
North Tonawanda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
PYTLIK, Michael E.
January 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Elizabeth L. (nee Battisti) Pytlik of 59 years. Loving father of Joseph (Dawn), Christine (Scott) Miller, Timothy (Dawn), Michael and Jeffrey (Rachel) Pytlik. Cherished Papa of Benjamin (Aimee), Alex, Peter, Ryan, Taylor, Gabriella, Sarah, Katie, Colin, Kyle, Jacob, Ava, Faith, Carter and Max. Son of the late Peter Pytlik and Susan (nee Gabor) Pytlik. Dear brother of Irene (late John) Darlak and the late Susanne (Cleatus) Munson, Peter (Marlene), Edward (Violet) and Richard (Peggy Ann) Pytlik. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike attended OLC grammar school and went on to graduate from North Tonawanda High School where he was a member of the swim team and held many school records. He loved listening to Sunday Morning Polka Buzz. Mike built a cabin with his brother Rich in Chautauqua in 1971, which they named the Hodge Podge Lodge. He enjoyed hunting at the Hodge Podge Lodge and created years of fond family memories with his children and grandchildren; with his favorite being the Labor Day themed weekends. Mike's favorite saying was "It's nice to be important; but it's more important to be nice". The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-692-0271, on Monday from 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa church (Oliver St. and Center Ave.) on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Pallottine Fathers Infant Jesus Shrine or an organization of your choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa church
Oliver St. and Center Ave., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty Lou and family, Bob and I are so saddened to hear of Michael´s passing. Surely he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very sad time.
Bob and Norma McInnis
January 13, 2022
Condolences to Christine & all the Family ... Be Well & R.I.P. Kind Sir ...
Randy Ubriaco $ Sons
Friend
January 12, 2022
Offering prayers and sympathies to you all in this time of sadness! Uncle Mike will be greatly missed! Love to you all, sue
Susan Blasko
Family
January 9, 2022
Keith and Holly Varney
January 9, 2022
Your all American girl :)
January 9, 2022
