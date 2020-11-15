KIRWAN - Michael R.
Passed into eternal life surrounded by the love of his family on November 6, 2020. Father of Ashleigh (Michael) Jones; grandfather of Michael, Jensen and Nora Jones; loving son of Mary Ellen Glynn and the late Robert Kirwan; beloved brother of John (Annette) and the late Patrick Kirwan; also survived by his nieces, Brianna, Courtney, Beth Ann and Aundrea Kirwan, Jeannette and Elyse Grieco and his nephews, Christopher and Sean Kirwan. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, including his godparents, Sylvia Keohane and John P. Kirwan. We thank his childhood sweetheart, Denise Iozzia for her dedication to Michael during this time. A private Memorial Service is planned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.