Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael R. MILLER
MILLER - Michael R.
November 28, 2020, suddenly, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Michael J. and the late Ann (née Gurbacki) Miller; cherished stepson of Barbara; loving companion of Amy "his person"; devoted nephew of Billy (Cathy) Miller, Rusty (Debbie) Miller, Bob (Rose) Hayhurst and Maryann Bamm; also survived by cousins, relatives and many apartment friends. Services were private. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
You had a smile that would light up the whole room. You had a heart of gold & were the most supportive person to so many. You were my person. I´m lost without you. I miss you & I love you...ALWAYS.
Amy
November 29, 2020