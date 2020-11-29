MILLER - Michael R.
November 28, 2020, suddenly, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Michael J. and the late Ann (née Gurbacki) Miller; cherished stepson of Barbara; loving companion of Amy "his person"; devoted nephew of Billy (Cathy) Miller, Rusty (Debbie) Miller, Bob (Rose) Hayhurst and Maryann Bamm; also survived by cousins, relatives and many apartment friends. Services were private. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.