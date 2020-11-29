Menu
Michael R. MILLER
MILLER - Michael R.
November 28, 2020, suddenly, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Michael J. and the late Ann (née Gurbacki) Miller; cherished stepson of Barbara; loving companion of Amy "his person"; devoted nephew of Billy (Cathy) Miller, Rusty (Debbie) Miller, Bob (Rose) Hayhurst and Maryann Bamm; also survived by cousins, relatives and many apartment friends. Services were private. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Mike and Barb and family. We are heart broken for you all . Our thoughts and prayers go out to you all for strength at this sad time. May Mike be in the arms of his mom!
Bob and Gayle Balko
November 29, 2020
My heart is breaking for you Mike and also the ones that loved you the most. You were such a kind, funny, sarcastic, supportive and caring man. I will miss you my friend. May you Rest In Peace Baby Bear. Gone too soon.
Kate
November 29, 2020
You had a smile that would light up the whole room. You had a heart of gold & were the most supportive person to so many. You were my person. I´m lost without you. I miss you & I love you...ALWAYS.
Amy
November 29, 2020