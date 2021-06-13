REMMES - Michael J. June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara Macie Remmes; father of James A. Remmes and Michael A. Remmes; grandfather of Macie A. Remmes; brother of Karen (Joseph) Lafornara, Susan (Alan) Mitchell and Peter (Anastasia) Remmes; brother-in-law of Greg Macie, Christopher (Donna) Macie, Sue Ann (Mark M.D.) Podlas and Madeline Bartels; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC.
Barbara, so sorry for your loss.
Our deepest condolences
Tom and Marla Nowak
June 14, 2021
Barb, Jamie & Alex,
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Dan and Kristin Sweeney
Sweeney family
June 13, 2021
Dear Barbara and family
We are so saddened by the loss of Mike. It is so hard to lose a husband, father and grandfather and friend. We have fond memories of Pt Abino , smiles and laughter, prayers for you and your family.
Alan and suzanne Aquilina
Friend
June 13, 2021
Mike and I were friends during Elementary and Junior High School; we hung out together near our homes on Ridgewood and Bennington(?) We lost touch over the years but I have fond memories of him.