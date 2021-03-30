RENALDO - Michael Anthony
Entered into rest suddenly, March 27, 2021. Devoted father of Aaliyah J. and Milania J. Renaldo; loving son of William and Gloria (nee Liszka) Renaldo; dear brother of Nicasio Renaldo; cherished grandson of Carmella Valenti. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Road, Thursday from 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.