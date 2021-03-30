Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Anthony RENALDO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
RENALDO - Michael Anthony
Entered into rest suddenly, March 27, 2021. Devoted father of Aaliyah J. and Milania J. Renaldo; loving son of William and Gloria (nee Liszka) Renaldo; dear brother of Nicasio Renaldo; cherished grandson of Carmella Valenti. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Road, Thursday from 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial Gathering
2:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Our hearts are still broken thinking of Michael. Missing his fun loving personality each and every day!
Dave & Trish
Family
March 26, 2022
Truly heartbreaking , Michael anthony renaldo is loved by many. Will never be forgotten. praying for you all.
Sharon Wroblewski
June 7, 2021
Billy, Gloria and Nick so sorry for this tremendous loss. Deepest condolences. Bless your family during this difficult time. Sending tons of love and prayers.
Jeff and Rosemary Arnone
April 12, 2021
We are deeply sorry about the loss of Michael. As you grieve, know that we are remembering and honoring him. Love ~Robert Mack & Jennifer
Dr. Jennifer Cobbs
April 1, 2021
I can´t express how much Mike meant to me over the years. He always brought so much light into the lives of those around him. My condolences to you and your wonderful family. Rest peacefully, Love Robert
Robert Mack
April 1, 2021
Dear Commissioner and Family on behalf of myself and my entire family I am sending my condolences to you. My prayer is that God will give you a peace that surpasses all understanding as you go through this season. With God all things are possible. May God Bless you all. Barbara Baker
Barbara Baker
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss
John Pace
March 31, 2021
Bill and Gloria, We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dan and Sandy Bozek
March 31, 2021
Bill and Gloria So sorry to for your loss, my condolences to you and your family
Paul Beale
March 31, 2021
Bill and Gloria, My heart is breaking for you and your family! My God hold you in the palm of his hand
Margaret Keane
March 31, 2021
REST IN PIECE COUSIN.
Frank Carbone
March 31, 2021
My condolences to the Renaldo family. Praying for your family.
Bryan Herring
March 31, 2021
Aunt G and Uncle Bill, I will miss him so much, I am so sorry for the loss to our family. I know your hearts are broken. My love and thoughts are with you.
Jaime Renaldo
March 30, 2021
My condolences Gloria may the Lord give you comfort in this time of need. I'm so sorry. Sending you and the family our love.
Sarita Torres/ The Guzman Family
March 30, 2021
We will hold Michael in our heart until we can hold him again in heaven
Aunt Trish & Uncle Dave
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Michael. He was always such a sweet guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Jennifer Walter
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Billy and Gloria and family. May he rest in peace.
Joe Fahey
March 30, 2021
No words can express how sorry I am for your loss...Sending love and prayers your way..
Sheri Hopkins Schuh
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results