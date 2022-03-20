Menu
Michael Charles RUPPERT
RUPPERT - Michael Charles
Passed away on March 16, 2022. Loving father of Vanessa Rose (Nicole Thomas, mother) Ruppert; beloved son of Michael and Karen (McDonald) Ruppert; dear brother of Katie (Eric) Sparacio and Emily Ruppert; uncle of Joshua Michael Sparacio; godson of Diane (Ruppert) Saxe and Jack McDonald; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the "Save the Michaels of the World", https://savethemichaels.org/. Arrangements by JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Dear Karen, Mike & family, You are in our thoughts and hope your loving memories of your son, Mikie will bring peace & comfort .
Margie & Ed
March 21, 2022
