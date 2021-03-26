RUSINIAK - Michael J.

March 23, 2021, age 56, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Ruth (nee Loudenslager) and the late Richard "Dick" Rusiniak; dearest brother of Rick (Pat), Jim (Barb), Dave (late Liz), Bob and Lori (Cindy Grabowski); dear uncle of Richard, Roger (Santana) McGill, Leah (Dan), Michael (Arielle) McGill, Jimmy, Nick, Ian (Sara Jo), Dylan (Sarah); also survived by aunts, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 28th, 1-5 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 9 AM and from Resurrection Church, at 10 AM. Michael was a member of Bellevue Volunteer Fire Co #9, holding many positions, a 3rd generation Chief from 1992-1998 and Fire District Commissioner from 1999 to present, was the head mechanic for the Town of Cheektowaga Highway Department, an avid outdoorsman, and a member of Brown Run Hunting Club in Onoville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Cheektowaga Boys and Girls Club, 60 Preston St., Depew, NY 14043.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.