RUSINIAK - Michael J. March 23, 2021, age 56, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Ruth (nee Loudenslager) and the late Richard "Dick" Rusiniak; dearest brother of Rick (Pat), Jim (Barb), Dave (late Liz), Bob and Lori (Cindy Grabowski); dear uncle of Richard, Roger (Santana) McGill, Leah (Dan), Michael (Arielle) McGill, Jimmy, Nick, Ian (Sara Jo), Dylan (Sarah); also survived by aunts, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 28th, 1-5 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 9 AM and from Resurrection Church, at 10 AM. Michael was a member of Bellevue Volunteer Fire Co #9, holding many positions, a 3rd generation Chief from 1992-1998 and Fire District Commissioner from 1999 to present, was the head mechanic for the Town of Cheektowaga Highway Department, an avid outdoorsman, and a member of Brown Run Hunting Club in Onoville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Cheektowaga Boys and Girls Club, 60 Preston St., Depew, NY 14043.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
Thinking of Ruth and family. Prayers and thoughts continue.
Robert & Janet Burch
Family
March 20, 2022
I was sad and sorry to hear of Michael's death. I remember him as a boy. My thoughts are with you
Michelle Fouchie
April 2, 2021
Michael went to join his Dad in the great beyond. I'm sure Dickie was there with open arms waiting for his son.
Phyllis Reinstein
Friend
April 1, 2021
Ruthie,
We are so sorry for your loss. What a shock. Hope you and your family will remember what a good brother and son Michael was. Hope he will hook up with Dickie in the great hereafter, We still have such fond memories of his Dad. Bob still remeMbers the good times they had. We all had good times.
I,m sure they are together in the great hereafter.
Bob and Phyllis R
Bob and Phyllis Reinstein
March 31, 2021
Saddened to hear of mikes passing sending thoughts and prayers to family and friends
Jim rose
March 29, 2021
To the Rusiniak family, our sincere condolences and prayers for healing during this difficult time.
Sandy and Paul Weller
March 29, 2021
Sorry for you loss. He was a great man and friend. He will be missed dearly.
Steven Collura
March 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Bud Poe, Sr.
March 29, 2021
Lori and Cindy, sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Dave and Michelle Vollmer
March 29, 2021
Very sorry to hear of the passing of a man who was well liked & would help out any one at any time, May you rest in peace my friend , GOD BLESS.
William J Brainard
March 27, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family.
Ivi and Rich Woelfel
March 27, 2021
To all of the Rusiniak family, my sincere condolences, Mike had Bellevue running thru his veins. The community has lost one of it´s best. Rest In Peace my friend, I will miss you, Joe Higgins.
Joe Higgins
March 26, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to all the Rusiniak family. May God give everyone extra strength during this sad time.