SECCHIAROLI - Michael A.
Entered into rest peacefully on April 2nd, 2022 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 32 years to Kathleen Secchiaroli (nee Martin); devoted father of Jenna Marie (Jeffery) Toy and Michael Charles (Caitlin Persico); loving brother to Joseph J. (Patricia Milbrand), Dominic A. (Rosemarie), Richard (Tracy) Secchiaroli and Donna Marie (Tyler) Duvall; adored uncle of Joseph A. (Katie) Secchiaroli, Gina Marie (Michael) Garofolo, Michael V., Dominic, Eric, Vincent (Melissa) Secchiaroli, Denis (Candace), Derek Labossiere, Richard, Gianna Marie Secchiaroli, Paris and Brayden Duvall, and Lilliana Secchiaroli; loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Alongi) Secchiaroli. Michael is survived by many loving cousins, relatives, and friends. All are invited to visit at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Thursday, 2 PM - 4 PM, and 6 PM - 9 PM. Funeral Services will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 o'clock at the Well, Bethel Campus, 995 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY (please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Michael was the founder and owner of Status Limousine since 1987. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels name made be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.