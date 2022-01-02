Menu
Michael E. SEMPLE
SEMPLE - Michael E.
Suddenly December 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee McMurry) Semple. Devoted father of Lisa (Gregg Mason) Semple and Craig (Kristina) Semple. Cherished grandfather of LuLu, Hailey and Tanner. Dear brother of Mary Jane (Donald) Eppers. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Sorry to hear about the loss of truly fine man and former colleague. My condolences to his son, Craig, who was also a fine colleague, and his family. He will be missed.
Vince Scarsella, Venice, Fl
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Craig, Kristina & Family: So deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in God's peace.
Denise Scarcella
Friend
January 5, 2022
Denise Scarcella
January 5, 2022
Mike was a good friend..he helped us often..our sympathies to the Semple family...
Maureen &Terry Grabenstatter
January 3, 2022
I´m so very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. My prayers are with you. I have fond memories of family holiday gatherings at Mary Jane´s home.
Helen Gowans Slack Klingler
Family
January 3, 2022
Susan: We´re so sorry. Mike was such a good person and we know his passing will be very difficult for you. Cherish the memories which had to have been prime.
Lou & Joan Sidoni
January 3, 2022
My sincere condolences. My Dad a railroad man used Mike many times as did I in my youth. An extremely professional great guy´s
Lynn Davis
Work
January 2, 2022
my condolenses
Anthoy S Kowalski
Friend
January 2, 2022
My condolences on the passing of Mike. He was a well-respected lawyer and it was always good to see him. My thoughts are with the family. Robert Fine
Robert Fine
January 2, 2022
