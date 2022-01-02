SEMPLE - Michael E.
Suddenly December 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee McMurry) Semple. Devoted father of Lisa (Gregg Mason) Semple and Craig (Kristina) Semple. Cherished grandfather of LuLu, Hailey and Tanner. Dear brother of Mary Jane (Donald) Eppers. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.