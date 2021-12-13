Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael R. "Mike" SIBIGA
Sibiga - Michael R. "Mike"
Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away suddenly December 11, 2021. Loving husband of the late Renee S. Maciuba-Sibiga; beloved father of Tyfany R. Sibiga and Amanda R. Sibiga; dear son of Robert J. Sibiga and the late Cecilia A. Sibiga (nee Gumulak); dearest brother of Denise, Mary, Damian, Martin, Marcia, and Donna; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Mike was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We were just beginning, I will miss you and the promise of what could have been.
Elizabeth (Liz) Salasny
Other
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results