Sibiga - Michael R. "Mike"
Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away suddenly December 11, 2021. Loving husband of the late Renee S. Maciuba-Sibiga; beloved father of Tyfany R. Sibiga and Amanda R. Sibiga; dear son of Robert J. Sibiga and the late Cecilia A. Sibiga (nee Gumulak); dearest brother of Denise, Mary, Damian, Martin, Marcia, and Donna; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Mike was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.