Michael R. "Seep" SIEPEL
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
SIEPEL - Michael R. "Seep"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra G. (nee Warnke). Devoted father of William and Thomas Siepel. Loving son of Richard (Joanne) and the late Vernalee Siepel. Dear brother of James and Robert (Jennifer) Siepel. Cherished godfather of Raine Zorker. He is survived by many dear and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Michael "Seep" at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 3-8 PM. MASKS OR FACIAL COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park. Flowers politely declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William & Thomas Siepel Trust. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda , NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Siepel Family. Mike was always helpful I will miss talking with him over survey questions either he or I had. Mike was the man in the office helping his dad and his brother when dad retired. He will be missed by the survey community.
Thomas Carleton
October 7, 2021
There are no words. I am thinking about the whole Siepel family and sending you all love and strength.
Kyle Ailinger
October 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to Mike and the Siepel family. I met Mike a long time ago, he so much reminded me of his Dad, Such a good man! Rest in peace Mike. You will be sadly missed. Sincerely John Hahn
John Hahn
Friend
October 3, 2021
