SIEPEL - Michael R. "Seep"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra G. (nee Warnke). Devoted father of William and Thomas Siepel. Loving son of Richard (Joanne) and the late Vernalee Siepel. Dear brother of James and Robert (Jennifer) Siepel. Cherished godfather of Raine Zorker. He is survived by many dear and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Michael "Seep" at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 3-8 PM. MASKS OR FACIAL COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park. Flowers politely declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William & Thomas Siepel Trust. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.