Michael A. SIGETI
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Sigeti - Michael A.
June 21, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hoehn) Sigeti; devoted father of Sarah (John) Jahnke, Nichole (Scott) Day, and Andrew (Maria) Sigeti; cherished grandfather of Allison, Leah, and Matthew Jahnke, Hannah, Emma, and Dylan Day, Andrew and Lily Sigeti. Friends received on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
We will love you and miss you always.I am so thankful for our Tuesday´s. Love you buddy!
Dean and Barb
Friend
June 24, 2021
Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences . May your beautiful memories of Mike and the love of your family surround you and give you strength and peace in the days ahead. With blessings, love and prayers, Bill and Marie Orchard Park
Mr. and Mrs. William J. Manley
Friend
June 24, 2021
Maureen , so sorry to hear of Mikes passing . Our deepest condolences to you and the whole family . Be assured his pain is done and peace and love will surround him always . Remember the wonderful memories you and the family had for so many years . Our prayers will be with the family . All our love ...Ted Chris
Christine/ Ted Ricciardelli
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mike was the best Cosmo maker ever! Rest In Peace Mike!
Jean Brzezinski
Family
June 23, 2021
