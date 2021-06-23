Sigeti - Michael A.
June 21, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hoehn) Sigeti; devoted father of Sarah (John) Jahnke, Nichole (Scott) Day, and Andrew (Maria) Sigeti; cherished grandfather of Allison, Leah, and Matthew Jahnke, Hannah, Emma, and Dylan Day, Andrew and Lily Sigeti. Friends received on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.