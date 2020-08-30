SPAHN - Michael, Sr.
August 27, 2020. Loving husband of Louise (nee Stadelman); caring father of Michael D. Spahn Jr., Lisa Spahn, Aaron D. (Julie) Smith, Deborah D. (Nathaniel) Whaley and Evelena J. Smith; cherished grandfather of Austin Antonelli-Spahn, Christopher Allen, Carter Allen, and step-grandfather of seven, and step-great-grandfather of one; brother of Joseph (late Mary), Paul (Donna), Kathleen Macaluso, Henry (Margaret), late Charles (Pat), and late Linda Blemel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, September 1, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 2, 10:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Michael was a devoted family man and avid outdoors man. He was retired from Niagara Mohawk. The family encourage memorials be made to Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.