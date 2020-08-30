Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael SPAHN Sr.
SPAHN - Michael, Sr.
August 27, 2020. Loving husband of Louise (nee Stadelman); caring father of Michael D. Spahn Jr., Lisa Spahn, Aaron D. (Julie) Smith, Deborah D. (Nathaniel) Whaley and Evelena J. Smith; cherished grandfather of Austin Antonelli-Spahn, Christopher Allen, Carter Allen, and step-grandfather of seven, and step-great-grandfather of one; brother of Joseph (late Mary), Paul (Donna), Kathleen Macaluso, Henry (Margaret), late Charles (Pat), and late Linda Blemel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, September 1, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 2, 10:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Michael was a devoted family man and avid outdoors man. He was retired from Niagara Mohawk. The family encourage memorials be made to Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.