STAFFORD - Michael W.
December 13, 2021, age 68, beloved husband of Jean (nee Leising) Stafford; dear brother of David Stafford, Jeffrey (Stacey) Stafford, Suzanne (Richard) Evans and the late Jason and Jacob Stafford; brother-in-law of Cletus (Paula) Leising, Eileen (David) Leeds, Bernice (Wayne) Clough and Peter (Marianne) Leising; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Michael was a 40 year member of Swormville Fire Co. and past member of Harris Hill Fire Co. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.