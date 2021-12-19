Menu
Michael W. STAFFORD
STAFFORD - Michael W.
December 13, 2021, age 68, beloved husband of Jean (nee Leising) Stafford; dear brother of David Stafford, Jeffrey (Stacey) Stafford, Suzanne (Richard) Evans and the late Jason and Jacob Stafford; brother-in-law of Cletus (Paula) Leising, Eileen (David) Leeds, Bernice (Wayne) Clough and Peter (Marianne) Leising; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Michael was a 40 year member of Swormville Fire Co. and past member of Harris Hill Fire Co. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He was such an asset to the Town working at the library. Prayers for peace. May your memories outlive your sorrow.
Clarence Engineering Department
Work
December 21, 2021
