STAFFORD - Michael

September 4, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 37 years.

Beloved companion of Caitlin John. Stepfather of Ivy John. Loving son of Lori (Curry) and the late Donovan Stafford Sr. Brother of Tammy, Mark (Francesca), Donovan Jr., Warren (Chrissy), and the late Carlin Stafford. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday, at the family's residence, 10905 Indian Hill Rd., Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY.







