Michael STAFFORD
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
STAFFORD - Michael
September 4, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 37 years.
Beloved companion of Caitlin John. Stepfather of Ivy John. Loving son of Lori (Curry) and the late Donovan Stafford Sr. Brother of Tammy, Mark (Francesca), Donovan Jr., Warren (Chrissy), and the late Carlin Stafford. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday, at the family's residence, 10905 Indian Hill Rd., Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P Michael
Todd Moore
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Esther Maybee
September 6, 2021
