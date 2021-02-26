Menu
Michael L. STEMPOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
STEMPOWSKI - Michael L.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jennie (nee Sammarco); devoted father of Jennifer (Nicholas) Macchia and Lisa Stempowski; cherished grandfather "Dzia Dzia" of Gillian and Stephanie Macchia; loving son of the late Helen Cyrulik and Leonard Stempowski; dear brother of Eugenia "Jeanne" (late William) Tatarski, late Barbara (late Gordon) Brooks and the late Lorraine (late Russell) Garby; brother-in-law of Barbara Vullo, late Anne (Eugene) Eusanio and the late Dominic Sammarco; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 South Western Blvd., Orchard Park, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross cemetery. Mr. Stempowski was a US Army Veteran and lifetime member of the Harvey D. Morin Post and a 60+ year member of the Du Drop Athletic Club. He was a retired industrial arts teacher at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Vianney RC Church
2950 South Western Blvd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He encouraged me in drafting class by telling me I had a good hand. I went on to become an architect because of that man. I´m kinda good at it too.
BG
January 6, 2022
Although I didn´t have him as a teacher, I have fond memories of Mr Stempowski from my years as a student at Bishop Timon (`84-`88). I worked on the yearbook staff as the Business Editor my Senior year and worked closely with him, as he helped us with layouts(I still remember picas) and keeping to our publishing deadlines. He was always helpful, encouraging and patient with us. May he rest in God´s peace.
Michael Baer
March 2, 2021
May God comfort Mickeys family and friends. I remember him from our basketball playing days in the 1970's. A good guy and basketball teammate.
Jack Hassett
February 28, 2021
Best teacher ever. Great guy. Excellent ball player !! Bob Lepczyk. Bishop Turner HS. 1972
February 27, 2021
My sincerest condolences to your family. He was my teacher at Bishop Turner from 64-67. I loved him he was a wonderful and kind teacher.
Don Kopryanski
February 27, 2021
Mr. Stem taught many a young man the art of woodworking at St. Mary's. Because I was an academic, he wondered why I majored in the Industrial Arts. To this day I still use the skills Stemper taught us. Both in woodworking and in technical drawing. Thanks Mr. Stem for inspiring many a Carpenter. Peace to his family in this great loss. He is truly God's gain! A man of patience, he inspired me to not only create an easel for the school's foyer, but I became an Associate Professor at UB. Respectfully, Joe and John Luh Class of '80 and '79 respectively.
Joe Luh
February 27, 2021
