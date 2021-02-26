Mr. Stem taught many a young man the art of woodworking at St. Mary's. Because I was an academic, he wondered why I majored in the Industrial Arts. To this day I still use the skills Stemper taught us. Both in woodworking and in technical drawing. Thanks Mr. Stem for inspiring many a Carpenter. Peace to his family in this great loss. He is truly God's gain! A man of patience, he inspired me to not only create an easel for the school's foyer, but I became an Associate Professor at UB. Respectfully, Joe and John Luh Class of '80 and '79 respectively.

Joe Luh February 27, 2021