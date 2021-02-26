STEMPOWSKI - Michael L.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jennie (nee Sammarco); devoted father of Jennifer (Nicholas) Macchia and Lisa Stempowski; cherished grandfather "Dzia Dzia" of Gillian and Stephanie Macchia; loving son of the late Helen Cyrulik and Leonard Stempowski; dear brother of Eugenia "Jeanne" (late William) Tatarski, late Barbara (late Gordon) Brooks and the late Lorraine (late Russell) Garby; brother-in-law of Barbara Vullo, late Anne (Eugene) Eusanio and the late Dominic Sammarco; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 South Western Blvd., Orchard Park, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross cemetery. Mr. Stempowski was a US Army Veteran and lifetime member of the Harvey D. Morin Post and a 60+ year member of the Du Drop Athletic Club. He was a retired industrial arts teacher at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.