STRACHAN - Michael P.
Passed away June 5, 2021. Beloved son of David (Sandee) Strachan and Colleen (Ed Hartman) Shea; loving brother of Jason (Ashlee) Schneckenberger, Erik (Jamie) Schneckenberger, Ryan Strachan and Joey Shea; also survived by two nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Michael was an organ donor and was able to help improve the lives of many people. Michael was a varsity hockey player at Orchard Park High School and loved playing golf. Condolences available at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.