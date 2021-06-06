Menu
Michael P. STRACHAN
Orchard Park High School
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
STRACHAN - Michael P.
Passed away June 5, 2021. Beloved son of David (Sandee) Strachan and Colleen (Ed Hartman) Shea; loving brother of Jason (Ashlee) Schneckenberger, Erik (Jamie) Schneckenberger, Ryan Strachan and Joey Shea; also survived by two nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Michael was an organ donor and was able to help improve the lives of many people. Michael was a varsity hockey player at Orchard Park High School and loved playing golf. Condolences available at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
2:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Colleen and family, we are very sorry to hear of your loss, may God Bless.
Mike & Linda Ruggiero
Other
June 7, 2021
My precious darling Colleen our hearts are breaking at the news of your loss. We are praying for you and your family during these difficult days. May community and village arise to walk with you and your family this last bit of the way. You are loved and so is Michael.
Sandee and Michael Scruggs
June 6, 2021
