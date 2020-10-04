Menu
Michael T. MCDERMOTT
McDermott - Michael T.
On September 30, 2020 of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved husband of the late Iris McDermott; devoted father of Sean and Christopher; cherished grandfather of Katherine (Tyler) Beard, Kennedy, Riley, Christopher, and Austin; loving great-grandfather of Braxton; loving brother of Catherine (late Charles) Mantione, Andreas (Trudy) McDermott, Leon (Cindy) Tarasiewicz, and Helen (late Kenneth) Kucharczak; also survived by the mother of his children, Sharon Schulz as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends received from 2-5 PM on Sunday, October 11 at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 12, at 10AM at the funeral home with a committal service at Lakeside Cemetery to follow. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Condolences at: www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
